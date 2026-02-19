Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT Shares Sold by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,293 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,157,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,989 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,763,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after acquiring an additional 197,298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 659,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 99,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $886.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

