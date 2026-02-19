Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases New Shares in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.3% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in BCE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $25.70 on Thursday. BCE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. BCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.790-1.910 EPS. Analysts expect that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BCE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of BCE from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) is a Canadian communications, media and entertainment company that operates through its primary subsidiaries, including Bell Canada and Bell Media. As a large integrated telecommunications provider, BCE delivers a broad range of connectivity services and content to residential, business and wholesale customers across Canada. The company combines network infrastructure with media assets to offer bundled communications and entertainment solutions.

On the services side, BCE provides fixed-line and wireless voice services, mobile data, high-speed internet, fibre and broadband access, and television services through platforms such as Bell Fibe and Bell TV.

