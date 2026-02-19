Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stake in Orion S.A. $OEC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.64% of Orion worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Orion by 321.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Orion by 111.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Orion by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OEC opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $364.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.06. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $16.63.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $411.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.79 million. Orion had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and management’s operational/cash‑flow commentary: Q4 revenue of $411.7M topped consensus and the company highlighted strong cash‑flow generation and operational execution on the earnings call — a constructive signal for near‑term cash conversion and working capital management. Orion SA (OEC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Elevated trading volume and attention — intraday volume was roughly three times average, suggesting higher investor interest and potential short-term volatility as the market digests the mixed print and analyst moves. Negative Sentiment: Wider-than-expected EPS loss: the company reported a ($0.34) loss per share, missing the consensus (~($0.08)), which pressures near-term profitability expectations. Orion Engineered Carbons posts larger Q4 loss

Wider-than-expected EPS loss: the company reported a ($0.34) loss per share, missing the consensus (~($0.08)), which pressures near-term profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: Full‑year sales decline and weak end‑markets: 2025 sales fell ~4% YoY (price down ~7% partially offset by volume), with continued softness in industrial end‑markets and pricing pressure from lower oil and imports — factors that may limit near‑term revenue recovery. Orion S.A. Reports Full Year 2025 and Fourth Quarter Earnings

Full‑year sales decline and weak end‑markets: 2025 sales fell ~4% YoY (price down ~7% partially offset by volume), with continued softness in industrial end‑markets and pricing pressure from lower oil and imports — factors that may limit near‑term revenue recovery. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action remains cautious: Mizuho raised its price target from $4.50 to $5.25 but kept an “underperform” rating — the target is still below the current share price and reinforces downside expectations among some sell‑side analysts. OEC price target raised at Mizuho

Analyst action remains cautious: Mizuho raised its price target from $4.50 to $5.25 but kept an “underperform” rating — the target is still below the current share price and reinforces downside expectations among some sell‑side analysts. Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet and margin concerns persist: the company still shows leverage and negative net margins, which could constrain investor enthusiasm until profitability stabilizes and leverage improves (ongoing risk for longer‑term holders).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Orion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Orion from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Orion from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Orion from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orion in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $5.58.

About Orion

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, operating as Orion (NYSE: OEC), is a global producer of carbon black, a critical performance additive used to enhance the strength, durability and conductivity of various materials. The company’s products chiefly serve the tire and rubber industry, where carbon black imparts wear resistance and longevity, as well as the plastics, coatings, inks and battery components markets, where specialty grades deliver tailored conductivity and color properties.

Orion’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Rubber and Specialty and Chemical Specialties.

