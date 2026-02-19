Iluka Resources Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:ILU)

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 53.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. The company produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

