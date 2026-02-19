Iluka Resources Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:ILU)

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 53.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 4.90.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iluka Resources
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.