IDOX (LON:IDOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.74 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IDOX had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 6.82%.

IDOX Stock Up 0.0%

IDOX opened at GBX 70.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £322.07 million, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. IDOX has a twelve month low of GBX 52 and a twelve month high of GBX 72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.24.

Get IDOX alerts:

IDOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets. It provides specialist software and information management solutions for government, health, engineering, transport, and property fields; engineering document management and control solutions to asset intensive industry sectors; and delivers software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.