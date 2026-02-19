IDOX (LON:IDOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.74 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IDOX had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 6.82%.
IDOX Stock Up 0.0%
IDOX opened at GBX 70.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £322.07 million, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. IDOX has a twelve month low of GBX 52 and a twelve month high of GBX 72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.24.
IDOX Company Profile
