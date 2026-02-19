IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.66 and last traded at $145.5460, with a volume of 8616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.59%.IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in IDACORP by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 21,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $2,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

