ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Announces Earnings Results

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $535.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. ICU Medical updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.750-8.450 EPS.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $149.74. The stock had a trading volume of 550,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,656. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $164.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ICUI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $177,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

