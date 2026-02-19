IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) CEO Robert Thomas Dechant Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 6,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $177,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,399.78. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IBEX Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.64.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. IBEX had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $164.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded IBEX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IBEX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IBEX by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company’s core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.

