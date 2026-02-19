Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 121,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 94,706 shares.The stock last traded at $91.47 and had previously closed at $94.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. DZ Bank cut Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Iberdrola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company’s core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola’s business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

