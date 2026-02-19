Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) versus BXP (NYSE:BXP) Head-To-Head Analysis

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BXP and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BXP alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BXP 7.95% 3.59% 1.07% Host Hotels & Resorts 12.43% 11.11% 5.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BXP and Host Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BXP 1 9 11 0 2.48 Host Hotels & Resorts 0 7 6 1 2.57

Dividends

BXP presently has a consensus price target of $77.05, indicating a potential upside of 25.08%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $19.27, indicating a potential downside of 4.89%. Given BXP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BXP is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

BXP pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. BXP pays out 160.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Host Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

BXP has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of BXP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of BXP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BXP and Host Hotels & Resorts”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BXP $3.48 billion 2.80 $276.80 million $1.74 35.40 Host Hotels & Resorts $5.68 billion 2.45 $697.00 million $1.05 19.30

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than BXP. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BXP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats BXP on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BXP

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment. BXP's properties include 167 office properties, 14 retail properties (including two retail properties under construction/redevelopment), six residential properties (including one residential property under construction) and one hotel. BXP is well-known for its inhouse building management expertise and responsiveness to clients' needs. BXP holds a superior track record of developing premium Central Business District (CBD) office buildings, successful mixed-use complexes, suburban office centers and build-to-suit projects for a diverse array of creditworthy clients. BXP actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner. BXP has earned a twelfth consecutive GRESB Green Star recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating. BXP, an S&P 500 company, was founded in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde and became a public company in 1997.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.