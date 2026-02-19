Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,233,912,000 after buying an additional 1,893,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after acquiring an additional 727,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,150,268,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,467,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,355 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $17,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 613,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,086,800. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,891 shares of company stock valued at $45,091,556. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on GILD to $170 and maintained a Buy rating — this adds upside perception (~11% above recent price) and supports bullish analyst-driven flows. Rothschild PT Raise

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on GILD to $170 and maintained a Buy rating — this adds upside perception (~11% above recent price) and supports bullish analyst-driven flows. Positive Sentiment: News highlighting Gilead’s HIV franchise progress and a Yescarta label shift is reframing the investment thesis toward durable HIV revenue plus potential CAR-T positioning — supportive for medium-term growth expectations. HIV & Yescarta Article

News highlighting Gilead’s HIV franchise progress and a Yescarta label shift is reframing the investment thesis toward durable HIV revenue plus potential CAR-T positioning — supportive for medium-term growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group’s Michael Okunewitch reiterated a Hold rating, noting strong HIV growth may be largely priced in and diversification still limited — a cautious tone that tempers upside. TipRanks / Hold Rating

Maxim Group’s Michael Okunewitch reiterated a Hold rating, noting strong HIV growth may be largely priced in and diversification still limited — a cautious tone that tempers upside. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga’s retrospective on 5‑year returns (what $1,000 then would be worth today) is informational for retail investors but unlikely to move price materially by itself. Benzinga Performance Piece

Benzinga’s retrospective on 5‑year returns (what $1,000 then would be worth today) is informational for retail investors but unlikely to move price materially by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst Q&A coverage from Gilead’s Q4 earnings call highlights issues analysts want answered (pipeline timing, margins, guidance drivers). Useful context for investors but mixed in directional impact. Q4 Earnings Call Questions

Analyst Q&A coverage from Gilead’s Q4 earnings call highlights issues analysts want answered (pipeline timing, margins, guidance drivers). Useful context for investors but mixed in directional impact. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares at ~$$154.43 (SEC filing). Large or leadership insider sales can pressure sentiment even when scheduled/known. CFO Form 4

Insider selling: CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares at ~$$154.43 (SEC filing). Large or leadership insider sales can pressure sentiment even when scheduled/known. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider sale by Johanna Mercier: 28,000 shares sold at ~$$154.44 (18.9% reduction in her holding) — a large single insider transaction that may weigh on investor confidence. Mercier Form 4

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

