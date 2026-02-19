Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in General Motors Company $GM

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 50.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,411,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 2.9%

General Motors stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upped their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.52.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

