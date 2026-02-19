Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,033 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,814,000 after buying an additional 649,323 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,057,000 after purchasing an additional 145,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,644,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,649,000 after purchasing an additional 555,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $124.27 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $160.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $17,204,043.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,979.20. This represents a 92.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $6,719,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,210.64. This represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,027,422 shares of company stock worth $127,060,208. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

