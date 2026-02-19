HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $23.47 Million in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF $PBW

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 812,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 264,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,095.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

PBW opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

