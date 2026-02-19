HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 42,750 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 879,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $28,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V2 Financial group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

