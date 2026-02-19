HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

Franklin Myers is serving as temporary CEO after Tim Go requested a voluntary leave and the audit committee is reviewing the company's disclosure processes; management says the review concerns processes (not the numbers) and expects a timely 10‑K filing, but leadership uncertainty is material.

HF Sinclair reported strong results for 2025 with adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 billion, Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $564 million (adjusted net income $221 million), and returned over $724 million to shareholders in 2025 while declaring a $0.50 quarterly dividend.

Small refinery RINs waivers materially boosted results—adding $313 million to Q4 adjusted refining gross margin (and $485 million for the year) with roughly $280 million cash benefit in 2025—but future SRE benefits are uncertain and not guaranteed.

The company highlighted operational progress and growth initiatives, including a record 652,000 bpd throughput, cost reductions, an El Dorado vacuum furnace project to add ~ 10,000 bpd heavy-crude capability (expected $25–30M annual EBITDA uplift), a targeted mid‑year FID for midstream expansion, and the Green Trail Fuels JV to accelerate branded retail growth.

Q4 refining was hit by seasonal margin declines, the Puget Sound turnaround and an unplanned Artesia event; Q1 2026 throughput is guided to 585k–615k bpd, capex of ~$650M sustaining and $125M growth is expected for 2026, and liquidity remains strong at about $3 billion (net debt‑to‑cap ~15%).

HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.04. 332,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,602. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. PCM Encore LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

