Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 10.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.7350. 3,558,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,125,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Hertz Global Stock Down 12.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) is a leading provider of mobility solutions, known primarily for its car rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands. The company operates a vast network of airport and off-airport locations, serving both leisure and corporate customers. In addition to traditional passenger vehicles, Hertz offers vans, trucks and specialty vehicles, meeting the diverse travel needs of individual and business clients around the world.

Founded in 1918 by Walter L.

