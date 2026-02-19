Hershey (NYSE:HSY) CFO Sells $329,490.00 in Stock

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.66, for a total transaction of $329,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,901.54. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hershey Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,557. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $150.04 and a twelve month high of $234.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.452 per share. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.74.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 116,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile



The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

