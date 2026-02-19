Heron Therapeutics, Inc. $HRTX Shares Acquired by JW Asset Management LLC

JW Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954,890 shares during the quarter. Heron Therapeutics comprises about 2.0% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Heron Therapeutics worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5,541.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 738.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in pain management and supportive care for patients undergoing medical and surgical procedures. The company’s research is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in oncology supportive care and post-operative pain management through innovative drug formulations designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce reliance on opioids.

Heron’s first approved therapy, SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection, received U.S.

