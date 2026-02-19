Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 19,083 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.17.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $200.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $326.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.