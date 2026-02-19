Hecla Mining Company $HL Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,721 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,349,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452,401 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 beat — Hecla reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue (~$448M) and EPS (~$0.19–$0.20), with sharply expanded gross and operating margins and healthy operating cash flow, which underpins the stock strength. Hecla Q4 2025 Earnings

Q4 2025 beat — Hecla reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue (~$448M) and EPS (~$0.19–$0.20), with sharply expanded gross and operating margins and healthy operating cash flow, which underpins the stock strength. Positive Sentiment: Record 2025 performance and payout — Management called 2025 a record year (revenue > $1B), and the company declared a small quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~0.1%), signaling confidence and returning some cash to shareholders. Dividend/Record 2025

Record 2025 performance and payout — Management called 2025 a record year (revenue > $1B), and the company declared a small quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~0.1%), signaling confidence and returning some cash to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Higher silver production — Hecla raised 2025 silver output ~5% to ~17M ounces (Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill), supporting the company’s pivot toward a silver‑focused growth strategy. Silver Production Increase

Higher silver production — Hecla raised 2025 silver output ~5% to ~17M ounces (Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill), supporting the company’s pivot toward a silver‑focused growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and targets — Several analysts have raised targets (median ~ $30) and at least one buy rating is on file, which could support upside but expectations already look baked into the run-up. Analyst Ratings & Targets

Analyst coverage and targets — Several analysts have raised targets (median ~ $30) and at least one buy rating is on file, which could support upside but expectations already look baked into the run-up. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation & timing questions — After a multi‑year share price surge and a high trailing P/E, some commentators ask whether new investors are buying late in the cycle; this can temper enthusiasm. Valuation Discussion

Valuation & timing questions — After a multi‑year share price surge and a high trailing P/E, some commentators ask whether new investors are buying late in the cycle; this can temper enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Intraday pullbacks and strategy reaction — Some reports show a sharp pullback (articles noted declines after the record results and the new silver‑focused strategy), indicating profit‑taking and mixed investor reception to the pivot. Pullback After Results

Intraday pullbacks and strategy reaction — Some reports show a sharp pullback (articles noted declines after the record results and the new silver‑focused strategy), indicating profit‑taking and mixed investor reception to the pivot. Negative Sentiment: Insider & large institutional selling — Recent filings and coverage flag notable insider sales and large fund position reductions at the institutional level, which can add selling pressure even amid strong fundamentals. Insider/Institutional Activity

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $16.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 216,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,604.31. This trade represents a 19.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $4,030,679.26. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 906,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,705.40. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HL opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. Hecla Mining Company has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $34.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

