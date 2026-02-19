Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1) Plans $0.10 Interim Dividend

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 310.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

Hearts and Minds Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 54.43 and a current ratio of 45.69. The stock has a market cap of $801.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hearts and Minds Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hearts and Minds Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.