Head to Head Comparison: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC)

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares zSpace and CI&T”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get zSpace alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zSpace $38.10 million 0.26 -$20.82 million ($0.79) -0.37 CI&T $439.11 million 1.49 $29.49 million $0.27 17.98

Volatility & Risk

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than zSpace. zSpace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

zSpace has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for zSpace and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zSpace 1 1 2 0 2.25 CI&T 0 2 5 0 2.71

zSpace currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,945.69%. CI&T has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.88%. Given zSpace’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe zSpace is more favorable than CI&T.

Profitability

This table compares zSpace and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zSpace -68.88% N/A -177.47% CI&T 7.83% 12.42% 6.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 55.7% of zSpace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CI&T beats zSpace on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About zSpace

(Get Free Report)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications. zSpace Technologies Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T, Inc. provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for zSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zSpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.