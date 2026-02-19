Head-To-Head Analysis: PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY) versus Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

Volatility and Risk

Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chiba Bank and PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiba Bank 20.92% 7.55% 0.41% PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chiba Bank and PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiba Bank $2.38 billion 3.73 $490.11 million $4.20 13.10 PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK $10.03 billion 2.90 $3.43 billion N/A N/A

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK has higher revenue and earnings than Chiba Bank.

Dividends

Chiba Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chiba Bank pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK beats Chiba Bank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance. It also offers debit and credit cards, as well as internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in securities, investment management and advisory, software development, commissioned computation tasks, research and investigation of IT and financial technologies, leasing, operation, and management of investment funds, mergers and acquisition advisory, credit guarantee businesses, management and collection of claims businesses. Further, it provides loan guarantees and fee collection services; accounting, general administration entrustment, and temporary staff services; and is involved in outsourcing of operational business. Additionally, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; provides research, survey, and consulting services; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and engages in renewable energy generation. The company serves individuals and corporations. The Chiba Bank, Ltd. was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba City, Japan.

About PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; life, health, and accident insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; digital banking; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. It operates branch offices, sub-branch offices, and overseas branch offices; and ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

