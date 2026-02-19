Head to Head Analysis: Marsh (NYSE:MRSH) & Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG)

Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG – Get Free Report) and Marsh (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cheche Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cheche Group and Marsh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheche Group N/A N/A N/A Marsh 15.42% 31.60% 8.26%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheche Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Marsh 0 6 1 1 2.38

Marsh has a consensus price target of $207.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Marsh’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marsh is more favorable than Cheche Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheche Group and Marsh”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheche Group $475.82 million 0.11 -$8.52 million ($0.11) -7.27 Marsh $26.98 billion 3.20 $4.16 billion $8.43 21.13

Marsh has higher revenue and earnings than Cheche Group. Cheche Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marsh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Cheche Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Marsh shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cheche Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Marsh shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marsh beats Cheche Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheche Group

Cheche Group Inc. offer auto insurance technology platform. The company evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform which offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions principally in China. Cheche Group Inc., formerly known as Prime Impact, is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Marsh

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

