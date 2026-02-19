HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) EVP Michael Mcalevey Sells 1,694 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $534.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.13 and a 200-day moving average of $452.76. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.00 and a 52-week high of $552.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $452.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.27.

View Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.