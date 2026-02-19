HC Wainwright Has Negative Forecast for HIVE FY2026 Earnings

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

HIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

HIVE opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $531.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIVE. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 1,885.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

