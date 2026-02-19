HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get 127619 (MDN.TO) alerts:

127619 (MDN.TO) Price Performance

127619 has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa. It focuses on metals, with a specific interest for properties containing niobium. The Company holds interest in the James Bay Niobium property in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.