HC Wainwright Boosts Earnings Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $1,016,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 336,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,149,631.20. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $754,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,505.94. This represents a 46.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,121 shares of company stock valued at $13,009,631. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting BridgeBio Pharma

Here are the key news stories impacting BridgeBio Pharma this week:

HC Wainwright raised its price target to $100 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling bullish analyst support that could underpin the stock.

Several Wall Street firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and a median 6‑month target near $94, providing analyst-driven upside thesis for investors focused on BBIO's pipeline and long-term growth.

BridgeBio will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 24 and host a 4:30 pm ET conference call — an event that can create short‑term volatility depending on revenue, cash burn and program updates.

The company granted inducement RSUs to 34 new employees (76,701 aggregate shares) under Nasdaq rules; vesting schedules could modestly increase share-based compensation and future float.

Multiple senior insiders sold stock on Feb. 17: Director Randal W. Scott (10,000 shares). These disclosed Form 4s reduce insider ownership and can spook investors when clustered.

CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,600 shares (≈$1.02M) and CAO Maricel Apuli sold 510 shares; clustered executive selling raises near‑term governance/ownership concerns for some investors.

Data providers note a long history of insider sales (many officers have sold substantial blocks over recent months), which can weigh on sentiment even as analysts remain constructive.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

Further Reading

