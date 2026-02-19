Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 77,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,801,992.40. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $484,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,983 shares in the company, valued at $26,637,603.21. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,407 shares of company stock worth $74,930,858. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JonesTrading started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
