Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 77,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,801,992.40. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $484,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,983 shares in the company, valued at $26,637,603.21. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,407 shares of company stock worth $74,930,858. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $97.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 747.83 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $134.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JonesTrading started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.