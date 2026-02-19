Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.9% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of WFC stock opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.
Trending Headlines about Wells Fargo & Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo strategists say a wave of larger U.S. tax refunds could revive retail “YOLO” trading and channel up to $150 billion into equities and Bitcoin by late March — a scenario that would boost trading volumes, retail flows and market-making revenue at banks including WFC. Wells Fargo sees ‘YOLO’ trade driving $150B into Bitcoin and risk assets
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo acted as agent on a $1.25 billion senior secured revolving credit facility for City Electric Group — a direct fee-generating deal that highlights the bank’s commercial lending and syndication capabilities. Such deal activity supports fee income beyond net interest margins. City Electric Group Limited closes $1.25 billion facility led by Wells Fargo
- Positive Sentiment: Increased retail attention — Zacks flags WFC as a trending stock — can lift short-term demand and liquidity in the name as more retail/institutional watchers re-evaluate exposure. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and research actions (Wells Fargo research calling a buying opportunity in CoStar; maintaining ratings on names like Enterprise Products Partners and Molson Coors) underline ongoing institutional research revenue but have limited immediate impact on WFC’s own financials. Wells Fargo Sees Buying Opportunity in CoStar
- Neutral Sentiment: The FT feature exploring Wells Fargo’s push into investment banking focuses investor attention on strategy and long-term growth prospects, but outcomes remain uncertain and will take time to influence core results. Introducing ‘Behind the Money’: Can Wells Fargo make it in investment banking?
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo’s own housing-index data (NAHB/Wells Fargo HMI) slipped to a five‑month low in February, signaling softer builder confidence — a potential headwind for mortgage origination and home‑lending volumes if the trend continues. U.S. Homebuilder Confidence Unexpectedly Dips To Five-Month Low
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.
Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.
