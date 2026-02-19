Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.9% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Trending Headlines about Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.