Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. EWA LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock opened at $934.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $921.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $828.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) is showing durable growth with $14.9B revenue, record fees and $3.61T in assets under management for 2025 — reinforcing a steadier, fee-based revenue stream that supports valuation multiples. Article

Goldman’s Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) is showing durable growth with $14.9B revenue, record fees and $3.61T in assets under management for 2025 — reinforcing a steadier, fee-based revenue stream that supports valuation multiples. Positive Sentiment: An $11M purchase of Goldman’s Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF reported for Bensler is a visible flows/ownership signal into a Goldman-managed product — modestly positive for AUM and fee generation sentiment. Article

An $11M purchase of Goldman’s Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF reported for Bensler is a visible flows/ownership signal into a Goldman-managed product — modestly positive for AUM and fee generation sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Goldman is lead underwriter on Robinhood’s $1B closed-end pre-IPO fund, which should generate underwriting and distribution fees and highlights continued investment-banking flow activity. Article

Goldman is lead underwriter on Robinhood’s $1B closed-end pre-IPO fund, which should generate underwriting and distribution fees and highlights continued investment-banking flow activity. Neutral Sentiment: CEO David Solomon reiterated support for a “rule‑based” U.S. crypto framework and said he personally owns Bitcoin — underscores commitment to the firm’s crypto strategy but also points to regulatory dependence. Article

CEO David Solomon reiterated support for a “rule‑based” U.S. crypto framework and said he personally owns Bitcoin — underscores commitment to the firm’s crypto strategy but also points to regulatory dependence. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes the stock has been outperforming recently, reflecting the combination of AWM strength and deal activity versus macro caution. Article

Market coverage notes the stock has been outperforming recently, reflecting the combination of AWM strength and deal activity versus macro caution. Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s reported plan to remove DEI criteria from board-candidate selection has generated wide coverage (NYT, Fortune, WSJ); the governance shift raises reputational and stakeholder-risk concerns that could weigh on long-term sentiment for some investors. Article

Goldman’s reported plan to remove DEI criteria from board-candidate selection has generated wide coverage (NYT, Fortune, WSJ); the governance shift raises reputational and stakeholder-risk concerns that could weigh on long-term sentiment for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada’s hire of Goldman equities trader Noel Reyes removes execution talent from GS’s equities franchise — a small but tangible loss for trading capability in a competitive area. Article

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $916.86.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total transaction of $1,023,083.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

