Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Acquires 5,658 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.4% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $198,596,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $281,045,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on V. HSBC upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $380.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $320.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.50 and its 200 day moving average is $339.24. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $581.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

