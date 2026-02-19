HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,128.06 and traded as high as GBX 3,145. HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 3,085, with a volume of 93,459 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Down 0.4%

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,128.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,978.55. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

(Get Free Report)

HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders.

Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.

Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.