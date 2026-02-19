Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.77.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 5.4%

NYSE:GWRE opened at $128.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.87. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 122.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $120.37 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $362,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,890. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $1,155,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 240,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241,915.44. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 45,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,044 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,039,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,791,000 after buying an additional 116,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,504,000 after acquiring an additional 145,924 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,445,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,501,000 after purchasing an additional 405,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $202,405,000.

Guidewire Software News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sompo Group signed a long‑term agreement to deploy Guidewire Cloud across its global operations — a material enterprise customer win that strengthens Guidewire’s recurring‑revenue cloud footprint and validates product-market fit with a large insurer. Sompo cloud deal

Sompo Group signed a long‑term agreement to deploy Guidewire Cloud across its global operations — a material enterprise customer win that strengthens Guidewire’s recurring‑revenue cloud footprint and validates product-market fit with a large insurer. Positive Sentiment: Guidewire has an existing $500M share‑repurchase authorization, which management is using to buy back stock — a capital allocation move that typically supports per‑share metrics and can provide a floor under the share price. MarketBeat recap

Guidewire has an existing $500M share‑repurchase authorization, which management is using to buy back stock — a capital allocation move that typically supports per‑share metrics and can provide a floor under the share price. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target to $175 from $225 but kept a “buy” rating — the lower target tempers near‑term upside expectations, yet the maintained buy rating signals continued confidence in Guidewire’s multi‑year story. BTIG price target note

BTIG cut its price target to $175 from $225 but kept a “buy” rating — the lower target tempers near‑term upside expectations, yet the maintained buy rating signals continued confidence in Guidewire’s multi‑year story. Neutral Sentiment: Recent press pieces (including a Yahoo “2 Reasons to Like GWRE” and an MSN explainer) highlight the growth case (cloud migration, AI/analytics tailwinds) but also call out valuation and execution risks — useful context for investors weighing longer‑term thesis versus near‑term volatility. 2 Reasons to like GWRE

Recent press pieces (including a Yahoo “2 Reasons to Like GWRE” and an MSN explainer) highlight the growth case (cloud migration, AI/analytics tailwinds) but also call out valuation and execution risks — useful context for investors weighing longer‑term thesis versus near‑term volatility. Negative Sentiment: CEO Michael Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares (≈$152k) on Feb. 17 — the sale is disclosed and part of a pattern of insider sales over recent months. While not necessarily signaling a change in company fundamentals, repeated insider sales can create negative sentiment among investors. Insider sale filing

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

Featured Articles

