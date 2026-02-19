GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 40,815 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $CPS

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,815 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at about $3,798,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 42.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPS opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $687.11 million, a PE ratio of -162.30 and a beta of 1.94. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The auto parts company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $672.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.51 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Cooper-Standard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Cooper-Standard from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $35.00 to $43.65 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

