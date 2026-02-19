GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 180,949 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. $RYAM

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,949 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,565,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,168,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 321,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 484,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 113,414 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of RYAM opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc is a publicly traded specialty bioproducts company focused on the production of high-purity cellulose and engineered wood products. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, New Zealand and Europe. Its cellulose specialties business produces dissolving pulps and high-purity fibers that serve a range of end markets, including food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.