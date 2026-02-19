GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. $TBPH

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $781,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 390,735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 134,058 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 31,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $582,506.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 277,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,206,781.25. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $971.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.15. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

