GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 7,261 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 36.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total value of $1,878,028.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 95,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,381,235.50. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 60,473 shares of company stock valued at $35,186,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Price Performance
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.38.
Key Stories Impacting Lumentum
Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $645 and maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling analyst conviction in further upside from current levels. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bullish thesis (“AI’s Hidden Bottleneck Winner”) arguing Lumentum is well-positioned as a critical supplier for AI infrastructure, citing strong demand, margin expansion and operating leverage as growth drivers. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: News outlets reported Lumentum hitting a new 12‑month / all‑time high after analyst upgrades, which likely attracted momentum buying ahead of the pullback. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader media coverage called out the stock’s recent highs and updated targets, increasing visibility but not adding new fundamental data. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares at an average price of $545.78 (~$1.88M); his holdings fell ~3.46%. The Form 4 is filed with the SEC. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares at $538.00 (~$1.70M); holdings decreased ~3.45%. That transaction is also disclosed with the SEC. Read More.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.
Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.
