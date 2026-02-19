GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 7,261 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 36.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total value of $1,878,028.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 95,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,381,235.50. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 60,473 shares of company stock valued at $35,186,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock opened at $594.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $616.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.82.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $645 and maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling analyst conviction in further upside from current levels. Read More.

Mizuho raised its price target to $645 and maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling analyst conviction in further upside from current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bullish thesis (“AI’s Hidden Bottleneck Winner”) arguing Lumentum is well-positioned as a critical supplier for AI infrastructure, citing strong demand, margin expansion and operating leverage as growth drivers. Read More.

Seeking Alpha published a bullish thesis (“AI’s Hidden Bottleneck Winner”) arguing Lumentum is well-positioned as a critical supplier for AI infrastructure, citing strong demand, margin expansion and operating leverage as growth drivers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: News outlets reported Lumentum hitting a new 12‑month / all‑time high after analyst upgrades, which likely attracted momentum buying ahead of the pullback. Read More.

News outlets reported Lumentum hitting a new 12‑month / all‑time high after analyst upgrades, which likely attracted momentum buying ahead of the pullback. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader media coverage called out the stock’s recent highs and updated targets, increasing visibility but not adding new fundamental data. Read More.

Broader media coverage called out the stock’s recent highs and updated targets, increasing visibility but not adding new fundamental data. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares at an average price of $545.78 (~$1.88M); his holdings fell ~3.46%. The Form 4 is filed with the SEC. Read More.

Insider sale — Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares at an average price of $545.78 (~$1.88M); his holdings fell ~3.46%. The Form 4 is filed with the SEC. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares at $538.00 (~$1.70M); holdings decreased ~3.45%. That transaction is also disclosed with the SEC. Read More.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.