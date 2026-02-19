GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Inogen, Inc $INGN

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 170,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 30.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 564,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 130,381 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 41,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth $463,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Inogen by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of INGN opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.79. Inogen, Inc has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

About Inogen

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) is a medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative oxygen therapy solutions. The company’s core focus is on portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) designed to support patients with chronic respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Inogen’s offerings aim to provide users with mobility and independence by reducing reliance on traditional compressed-gas cylinders and enabling oxygen therapy on the go.

Inogen’s flagship product line, including the Inogen One family of portable oxygen concentrators, leverages proprietary flow technology to deliver continuous and pulse-dose oxygen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.