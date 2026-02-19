GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 194.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 394.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.68. CVB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $21.48.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. CVB Financial had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CVB Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

CVB Financial Corp is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a California-based commercial bank whose operations trace back to 1974. Headquartered in Ontario, California, the company provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its community-focused branch network. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol CVBF, CVB Financial oversees strategic planning, corporate governance and long-term growth initiatives for its subsidiary.

The company’s core business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, equipment leasing and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

