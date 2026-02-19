GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 252.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,518 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 42,868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 305,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.87. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.76 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $50,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $362,877.90. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 138,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,991.60. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 18,590 shares of company stock valued at $891,608 over the last 90 days. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CATY. Its principal subsidiary, Cathay Bank, provides a full suite of financial services to commercial, institutional and retail clients. As a community-focused institution, the company emphasizes relationship banking and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals.

Founded in 1962 by a group of Chinese American entrepreneurs, Cathay has expanded from a single branch operation in downtown Los Angeles into one of the largest Asian-American banks in the United States.

