GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 3,626 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 181.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 103.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $2,767,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $11,109,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.35.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $4,706,857.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,660,025.66. This trade represents a 17.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $9,926,140. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE ALL opened at $209.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.39. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

