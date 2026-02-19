GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 35,626 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 14.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 163,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at $924,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $10,565,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period.
Fox Factory Price Performance
NASDAQ FOXF opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $817.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.98. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $31.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOXF
Fox Factory Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp., headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, designs, engineers and manufactures high-performance suspension systems, shock absorbers and related components for powersports, light-vehicle and mountain-bike applications. The company’s FOX brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of forks, shocks, coilovers and internal bypass dampers aimed at OEM and aftermarket customers seeking enhanced ride quality, control and durability across off-road vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.
Founded in 1974 by Bob Fox in California, Fox Factory has expanded its technology base and market reach through strategic acquisitions such as Marzocchi Suspension, DVO Suspension and Walker Evans Racing.
