GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 35,626 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 14.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 163,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at $924,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $10,565,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $817.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.98. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Fox Factory to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp., headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, designs, engineers and manufactures high-performance suspension systems, shock absorbers and related components for powersports, light-vehicle and mountain-bike applications. The company’s FOX brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of forks, shocks, coilovers and internal bypass dampers aimed at OEM and aftermarket customers seeking enhanced ride quality, control and durability across off-road vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

Founded in 1974 by Bob Fox in California, Fox Factory has expanded its technology base and market reach through strategic acquisitions such as Marzocchi Suspension, DVO Suspension and Walker Evans Racing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.