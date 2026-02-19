GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 98,941 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 98,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNDM. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 262.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tandem Diabetes Care Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM), headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.
The company’s flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.
