Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and traded as high as $47.51. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 43,982 shares trading hands.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $285.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Global X DAX Germany ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

About Global X DAX Germany ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 672,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 168,106 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 413.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 83,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 4,915.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.