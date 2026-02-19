Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and traded as high as $47.51. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 43,982 shares trading hands.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Up 0.2%
The stock has a market capitalization of $285.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF
About Global X DAX Germany ETF
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X DAX Germany ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.