Glenn Williams Sells 2,500 Shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $641,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,582.72. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $259.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.91. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.09 and a 1-year high of $296.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $0.44. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 22.82%.The company had revenue of $853.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $475.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 543.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $292.00 price target on Primerica in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Primerica from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica’s core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

