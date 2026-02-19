Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 36.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $143.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Glaukos’ conference call:

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos reported record Q4 net sales of $143.1 million (+36% YoY) and record FY2025 sales of $507.4 million , and reaffirmed FY2026 guidance of $600 million–$620 million (implying >20% growth at the midpoint).

(+36% YoY) and record FY2025 sales of , and reaffirmed FY2026 guidance of (implying >20% growth at the midpoint). iDose TR drove U.S. glaucoma strength (U.S. glaucoma Q4 sales $86.4M; iDose TR ≈ $45M in Q4 and ≈ $136M in 2025) and the FDA approved unlimited re-administration labeling, which management says should expand patient access and lifetime treatment opportunities.

drove U.S. glaucoma strength (U.S. glaucoma Q4 sales $86.4M; iDose TR ≈ $45M in Q4 and ≈ $136M in 2025) and the FDA approved unlimited re-administration labeling, which management says should expand patient access and lifetime treatment opportunities. The company received FDA approval for Epioxa (topical, epithelium-on corneal cross-linking) and has begun wave-one commercial launch activities—O2N systems deployed covering nearly 50% of the U.S. population, payer outreach covering ~50% of commercially insured lives, and a permanent J-code expected in July 2026—though initial adoption will be gated by site-of-care rollout and payer prior-authorization timing.

(topical, epithelium-on corneal cross-linking) and has begun wave-one commercial launch activities—O2N systems deployed covering nearly 50% of the U.S. population, payer outreach covering ~50% of commercially insured lives, and a permanent J-code expected in July 2026—though initial adoption will be gated by site-of-care rollout and payer prior-authorization timing. International glaucoma grew in Q4 but management expects competitive product trialing headwinds in several major international markets in 2026, guiding toward high single-digit growth internationally and potential pressure on market share.

in several major international markets in 2026, guiding toward high single-digit growth internationally and potential pressure on market share. Management plans disciplined spending—projecting mid‑teens % OpEx growth and operating expenses around $555M–$560M in 2026—aiming for operating leverage and potential cash‑flow breakeven while continuing heavy R&D investment in the pipeline.

Glaukos Stock Up 13.8%

Glaukos stock opened at $121.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.78.

Key Headlines Impacting Glaukos

Insider Buying and Selling

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 15,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $1,915,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,611.79. The trade was a 28.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 186,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $21,498,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,684,125. The trade was a 54.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,315 shares of company stock valued at $36,011,634. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Glaukos by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GKOS

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company’s core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos’s flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.