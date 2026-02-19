Gladstone Commercial Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) used its year-end and fourth-quarter earnings call to detail a year of industrial-focused portfolio growth, active capital recycling, and financing activity, while management emphasized a continued push to increase industrial concentration and maintain high occupancy.

Get alerts:

Portfolio activity and strategic focus

President Buzz Cooper said 2025 was “a productive year” for the company’s portfolio, highlighting a focus on growing industrial exposure, adding value through renewals and capital investments, and disposing of non-core assets.

During 2025, the company acquired more thanacrosstotaling, with a. At closing, the acquired properties had a. Cooper said the acquisitions increased industrial concentration, measured as a percentage of annualized straight-line rent, toas of December 31, 2025, up fromat the end of 2024.

Cooper also noted that the company invested $21 million in the existing portfolio to renew or extend 1.2 million square feet of leases across 18 properties. Those leasing actions resulted in a $2.1 million net increase in GAAP rent.

On the dispositions front, the company sold two properties (one office and one industrial) and executed an agreement to sell another industrial property in the coming months. Cooper said the company remains “strategic and intentional” in evaluating its office exposure, acknowledging the challenging office environment while continuing to pursue “opportune times” to dispose of office and other non-core assets as part of capital recycling.

Operating performance: high occupancy and rent growth

Management pointed to strong operating metrics, including 100% collection of cash-based rents during the period, 99.1% occupancy across the portfolio, and an average remaining lease term of 7.3 years. Cooper also cited a 4% same-store lease revenue increase versus 2024.

During the Q&A session, executives said the company was at an “all-time high” occupancy level since 2019. They also referenced a tenant-related fee received and noted that, in at least one instance discussed later on the call, a tenant vacated but a replacement tenant “came right in,” keeping the building occupied with “no loss” of occupancy.

When asked about average lease terms rising into the “mid-sevens,” management said longer weighted average lease terms are a goal because they provide more portfolio stability. Cooper said the company evaluates transactions “7 years and up” and prefers “15 and up,” which aligns with the firm’s sale-leaseback focus.

Financial results and dividend

Chief Financial Officer Gary (last name not provided in the transcript) reviewed fourth-quarter and full-year results, stating that FFO and core FFO per share available to common stockholders were both $0.37 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $0.35 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the 12 months ended December 31, 2025, FFO and core FFO were $1.38 and $1.40 per share, respectively, compared with $1.41 and $1.42 per share for the same period in 2024.

Same-store lease revenue rose 4% for the year, which management attributed to increased recovery revenue from property operating expenses and higher rental rates from leasing activity after 2024, partially offset by a prior-period settlement related to deferred maintenance at one property.

On the income statement, the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating revenues of $43.5 million and operating expenses of $26.4 million, compared with $37.4 million of operating revenues and $25 million of operating expenses in the year-ago quarter. Management said revenue increased due to a larger portfolio, higher recovery revenues, and higher rental rates, while expenses rose mainly from higher depreciation tied to the larger portfolio.

Gladstone Commercial maintained a common dividend of $0.30 per share per quarter, or $1.20 per year.

Financing, liquidity, and balance sheet positioning

Management highlighted multiple capital markets and balance sheet actions taken during the year and quarter. Cooper said the company amended, extended, and upsized its syndicated bank credit facility from $505 million to $600 million, and closed an $85 million private placement of 5.99% notes due in 2030.

Gary provided additional detail on the credit facility, stating it now includes $400 million in term loans and a $200 million revolver. The revolver maturity was extended to October 2029, while term loan maturities were extended to October 2029 (Term Loan A) and February 2030 (Term Loan B). The facility also includes options to extend certain maturities further.

In the private placement market, Gary said the company issued $85 million of 5.99% senior secured notes due December 30, 2030, with Nuveen and New York Life cited as investors. He said this was the company’s second issuance in the private placement market and described it as a way to decrease cost of capital and simplify the balance sheet.

As of the end of the quarter, Gladstone Commercial had $37.4 million of revolver borrowings outstanding, and management said it had $27.6 million of loan maturities in 2026. The debt mix at year-end was 48% fixed, 47% hedged floating, and 5% floating (the revolver draw). The company’s effective average SOFR was 3.87%, and Gary said the bank term loans are hedged to maturity with interest rate swaps.

In equity markets, the company sold 4.4 million shares through its ATM program during 2025, generating $61 million in net proceeds. Gary said the company ended the quarter with about $4 million in cash and $60 million of availability under its line of credit.

When asked about debt capital needs and funding runway, Gary said management’s approach is to use the revolving credit facility for acquisitions and then “clean up” the revolver with private placement issuance, consistent with actions taken over the past two years. He also noted that paying off upcoming mortgage maturities would move those properties into the unencumbered pool, increasing borrowing availability.

Pipeline, cap rates, and lease maturities

Management discussed acquisition conditions and near-term leasing considerations during the Q&A.

Acquisition pipeline: Executives said they are “continually looking at” roughly $300 million in transactions, while noting the company will not execute on all opportunities.

Executives said they are “continually looking at” roughly in transactions, while noting the company will not execute on all opportunities. Cap rates: Management said cap rates in their competitive set are generally at a “floor” of 7.5% , with a typical range of 7.5% to 8.5% , and indicated their activity is “going in 7.5%+,” with an average cap rate “north of 9%.”

Management said cap rates in their competitive set are generally at a “floor” of , with a typical range of , and indicated their activity is “going in 7.5%+,” with an average cap rate “north of 9%.” Near-term activity: Cooper said one transaction that was expected to close in the fourth quarter “bled over” and could potentially be completed by the end of the first quarter, estimating it at roughly $10 million . He also said one transaction fell out after the seller “pulled back.”

Cooper said one transaction that was expected to close in the fourth quarter “bled over” and could potentially be completed by the end of the first quarter, estimating it at roughly . He also said one transaction fell out after the seller “pulled back.” Lease maturities: Management said it has been in contact with every tenant with leases coming due in the next two years. For 2026, the company has eight maturities (half office and half industrial) representing about 8% of straight-line rent, with management focusing attention on two specific situations. One is an Austin asset leased to GM representing about 3% of straight-line rent, with the lease maturing at the end of 2026; management said it had two tours scheduled in the coming week. The other is an office building with tours from two full-building users expected in the next two weeks.

Looking ahead, Cooper reiterated the company’s near-term goal to reach 70% industrial annualized straight-line rent and said management intends not only to achieve that benchmark but “push past it” in 2026, supported by liquidity sources that include the expanded credit facility, private placement market access, cash on hand, and the ATM program.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

Featured Articles