Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Mizuho

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.6%

GILD opened at $152.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.18. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $189.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,504,230. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 319,891 shares of company stock worth $45,091,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 123,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $319,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $170 and kept a Buy rating, signaling meaningful analyst upside vs. the recent price and supporting potential buying interest. Rothschild PT Raise

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $170 and kept a Buy rating, signaling meaningful analyst upside vs. the recent price and supporting potential buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Gilead’s reported Q4 beat and reiterated FY26 EPS guidance, coupled with reported progress in the HIV franchise and a Yescarta label shift, bolster the investment thesis of steady HIV cash flows plus potential CAR‑T upside. HIV & Yescarta Article

Gilead’s reported Q4 beat and reiterated FY26 EPS guidance, coupled with reported progress in the HIV franchise and a Yescarta label shift, bolster the investment thesis of steady HIV cash flows plus potential CAR‑T upside. Positive Sentiment: Gilead recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.82 (from $0.79), increasing yield and returning more cash to shareholders — supportive for income-focused investors. MarketBeat Summary

Gilead recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.82 (from $0.79), increasing yield and returning more cash to shareholders — supportive for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group reiterated a Hold rating, noting HIV growth may be largely priced in and diversification still looks limited — a caution that tempers near-term upside. TipRanks / Hold Rating

Maxim Group reiterated a Hold rating, noting HIV growth may be largely priced in and diversification still looks limited — a caution that tempers near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst Q&A and earnings‑call coverage highlight pipeline timing, margins and guidance drivers — useful context for positioning but mixed in directional impact. Earnings Call Questions

Analyst Q&A and earnings‑call coverage highlight pipeline timing, margins and guidance drivers — useful context for positioning but mixed in directional impact. Neutral Sentiment: Retrospective pieces on multi‑year returns (e.g., Benzinga) are informative for retail holders but unlikely to move price materially. Benzinga Performance Piece

Retrospective pieces on multi‑year returns (e.g., Benzinga) are informative for retail holders but unlikely to move price materially. Negative Sentiment: CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares at about $154.43 (Form 4 filing). Even routine insider sales can sap near‑term sentiment, particularly alongside other insider moves. CFO Form 4

CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares at about $154.43 (Form 4 filing). Even routine insider sales can sap near‑term sentiment, particularly alongside other insider moves. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider sale by Johanna Mercier: 28,000 shares sold at ~ $154.44 (an ~18.9% reduction in her holding). That larger leadership sale is likely the primary driver of today’s negative sentiment and selling pressure. Mercier Form 4

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

